The economic impact of Hotter’N Hell Hundred

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Bikers from around the world are getting ready for the annual Hotter’N Hell Hundred and it’s only a couple weeks away.

The event brings a lot more than just bikers to Wichita Falls. It also brings business to local restaurants and hotels.

Lindsay Barker, Convention Visitors Bureau director, she said the outcome of that is a boost in the economy, something business owners are of course looking forward to.

Hotter’N Hell Hundred. When you hear this name, the first thing most people think of is the bikers. Locals might be proud of the fact that it’s the largest single-day bike ride in the U.S., but as for business owners in the area, they think about the amount of business this event brings in year after year.

“Normally, depending on how many riders we have, it can have an estimated economic impact for Wichita Falls from $5.5-$8 million, so that’s a huge boost to our local economy,” Barker said.

The big day brings in anywhere from 10,000 to 12,000 riders, who register to participate in the ride... Not including family members and friends who come along with the bikers, bringing more people to Wichita Falls.

“It’s such an important event for us because we see those sales tax dollars we know that as a result of this event we see the hotel motel tax dollars and it’s such a fun event and it puts Wichita Falls on the map,” Barker said.

Barker said hotels get a lot of business and even sell out rooms weeks in advance thanks in part to this event.

“If they aren’t sold out by now, they are almost sold out by now. And in fact that’s why they opened up the host home program because they needed more accommodations for people because they don’t have enough hotel rooms,” Barker said.

But hotels aren’t the only ones seeing business pouring in, restaurants benefit from it too.

Willie’s Place owner William Harmon said they see traffic picking up starting a week prior to the event day.

“Usually the week before, you know, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, we start seeing the Hotter’N Hellers coming in. They definitely bring business to town,” Harmon said.

Though a biker’s first meal choice may be pasta, other restaurants like Willie’s Place still see a numerous amount of people returning every year.

“I know some of the people that have been here in years past they tell people they’ve been here and they’re coming back and word of mouth spreads so it works out pretty good for us,” Harmon said.

Although the actual biking event starts on Saturday, festivities will kick off earlier in the week starting with a trade show on Thursday.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.