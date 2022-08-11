Firefighters contain wildfire near Iowa Park

IOWA PARK, Texas (KAUZ) - It appears firefighters were able to quickly control a fire burning north of Iowa Park Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters from Iowa Park, Burkburnett, the Friberg-Cooper Volunteer Fire Department and the Texas A&M Forest Service all responded to wildfire between FM 368 and Bell Road.

Forest service officials said the fire was 215 acres large and 100% percent contained.

