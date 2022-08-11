Local Special Olympic organization area 9 gearing up for HNH

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -Cyclists are also gearing up for the triple h and that includes riders for area nine Special Olympics.

This organization represents the Special Olympics region of Wichita Falls.

This organization, has been riding in the Hotter’N Hell Hundred for the past ten years, and the past few months they’ve been preparing as they look forward to the 25-mile endurance race.

Ronnie Baker, Area 9 Special Olympics cyclist said, “It makes you feel like you’re in a dream you know it’s just top of the world you know what I mean.”

Riders from all over the world come to Wichita Falls for the Hotter’N Hell Hundred race including professional cyclists, college, and even the special Olympics.

“It started in 2012 just riding the criterium and then a couple of years later we started riding the 10k and then got most of everybody up to doing 25 miles” Doug Carlile, Area 9 Special Olympics coach said, “I got one guy riding the 100k, again.”

As most of these cyclists come for the glory of winning the race. The area 9 Special Olympics will be riding for a different purpose.

Baker said, “It means a lot cause its more like therapy and I just enjoy it, getting out and socializing with so many different people who come across the country to come to this ride and you get to be with your teammates and just have fun. It feels good because you know we have some athletes that aren’t able to do this so what we’re doing is, we’re not riding for ourselves were riding for them.”

Their coach says it’s all worth it to see them persevere through everything and see them complete the race.

Carlile said, “Yeah you feel good to see them doing their best getting a medal, you know, helping them through their heartbreaks and triumphs, it’s a good feeling.”

Some of the riders have experienced some of these things firsthand.

Baker said, “It’s emotional a few years ago this guy donated a bike to me you talking about being emotional now you know I’m riding on a rinky dinky bike and he’s like hey here’s your new bike and I’m like wow.”

The team is always looking for volunteers to train with the team as this goes a long way for some of the cyclists.

Baker said, “It just makes it so much more fun, we see them pulling in the parking lot were like, yeah look whose here, you know were so excited to have them with us and they’re more excited to be with us than we are having them with us.”

The coach says it’s difficult getting the team ready for the race but there is one thing that keeps him pedaling.

“The smile on their faces.”

