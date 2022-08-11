Email City Guide
Summer’s Last Blast returns to Vernon

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
VERNON, Texas (KAUZ) - If you’re looking for something exciting to fire up your weekend then we’ve got just the thing for you.

The 33rd Summer’s Last Blast returns to Vernon. The 4-day event starts off with a car show on Main Street at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, and continues with a burnout contest on Friday. Then, it all wraps up Saturday evening with the famous Nostalgic Cruise.

“It’s just trying to grab a piece of your childhood or your teenage years,” event coordinator Terry Steele said. “When I was a teenager, I would cruise the streets in my car and meet up with friends and that’s something that with the new age of telephones, we’ve kind of lost that, so this brings back a lot of old memories and good times growing up. I think that’s why people relate to it.”

The event is completely free of charge, but Steele does recommend getting there early to get a good spot.

