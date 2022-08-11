Email City Guide
Triple-digit heat returns Thursday

By Garrett James
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 5:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Thursday, we will have a high of 100. Thursday night, we will have a low of 71 with clear skies. Friday, we will have a high of 99 with partly cloudy skies. Friday night, we will have a low of 74 with mostly clear skies.

Saturday, we will have a high of 101 with mostly sunny skies. Saturday night, we will have a low of 73 with generally clear skies. Sunday, we will have a high of 101 with mostly sunny skies. Sunday night, we will have a low of 76 with mostly clear skies.

Monday, we will have a high of 103 with sunny skies and south winds at 10 to 15 mph. Monday night, we will have a low of 77 with clear skies. Tuesday, we will have a high of 103 with mostly sunny skies. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 77 with partly cloudy skies.

