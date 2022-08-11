Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

US Postal Service plans holiday price hikes for 3rd straight year

The increases will range from 25 cents to $6 per package.
The increases will range from 25 cents to $6 per package.(Rusty Clark / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The U.S. Postal Service plans to raise the prices during the peak holiday season for the third year in a row.

The postal service said the temporary price increase on a variety of mail services would offset rising delivery costs.

The increases will range from 25 cents to $6 per package.

They will cover individual and business mailings for priority mail, priority mail express and first-class package service.

They would go into effect on Oct. 2 and last through Jan. 22.

The postal regulation commission has to give the green light for the higher rates to go into effect.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Staley III.
James Staley trial moves to Tarrant County
First monkeypox case confirmed in Wichita County
Health district confirms first monkeypox case in Wichita County
The association will be hosting a grand opening celebration on Aug. 20.
Farmers Market Association finds new location to finish out summer season
City officials described this year’s budget as one of the most challenging they have had.
Wichita Falls taxes set to change following proposed 2023 budget
“First thing I would say is that it’s not free electricity."
The effects of solar panels on your electric bill, wallet

Latest News

FBI and Federal Evidence Response Team are outside of the FBI building collecting evidence...
Standoff ends with armed suspect who tried to break into Cincinnati FBI HQ, official says
FILE - Signs on the wall remind students to keep 6 feet apart during a media tour of Norris...
CDC drops quarantine, screening recommendations for COVID-19
Attorney General Merrick Garland cited the “substantial public interest in this matter” in...
Justice Dept. seeks to unseal search warrant of Trump home
Jimmy and Frankie's gets new location after fire
WF barbershop makes return after fire
A Jonesboro family’s furry friend is a patriotic pup.
VIDEO: Patriotic pup sings along with national anthem on TV