Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

VIDEO: Patriotic pup sings along with national anthem on TV

An Arkansas family’s furry friend is a patriotic pup. Deborah Brumley sent video of her 2-year-old Border Collie, Jagger, singing the national anthem.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro family’s furry friend is a patriotic pup.

Deborah Brumley sent video of her 2-year-old border collie, Jagger, singing the national anthem.

Every morning, before their early morning newscast Good Morning Region 8, KAIT airs “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

And every morning, Jagger chimes in.

“He sings with the TV every morning to the national anthem ever since he was about 3 to 4 months old,” said Brumley.

Way to go, Jagger! Keep hitting those high notes.

Copyright 2022 KAIT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Staley III.
James Staley trial moves to Tarrant County
First monkeypox case confirmed in Wichita County
Health district confirms first monkeypox case in Wichita County
The association will be hosting a grand opening celebration on Aug. 20.
Farmers Market Association finds new location to finish out summer season
City officials described this year’s budget as one of the most challenging they have had.
Wichita Falls taxes set to change following proposed 2023 budget
“First thing I would say is that it’s not free electricity."
The effects of solar panels on your electric bill, wallet

Latest News

FBI and Federal Evidence Response Team are outside of the FBI building collecting evidence...
Standoff ends with armed suspect who tried to break into Cincinnati FBI HQ, official says
FILE - Signs on the wall remind students to keep 6 feet apart during a media tour of Norris...
CDC drops quarantine, screening recommendations for COVID-19
Attorney General Merrick Garland cited the “substantial public interest in this matter” in...
Justice Dept. seeks to unseal search warrant of Trump home
Jimmy and Frankie's gets new location after fire
WF barbershop makes return after fire