Volunteers needed for Hotter’N Hell Hundred

By Alex Carrion
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Hotter’N Hell Hundred is right around the corner and your help is needed to make this annual event a success.

It’s one of the oldest and largest cycling events in the nation, and it brings in thousands of riders from across the globe to Wichita Falls.

“All hands on deck, we’re expecting hopefully 9,000-10,000 or more to come into our community and any help that we can get to help with the things, to make it run smoothly is much appreciated,” Chelee Wilds, Hotter’N Hell Hundred volunteer coordinator, said.

While it includes four days of activities, the big day is Saturday, Aug. 27. There are a number of positions you can volunteer in, including everything from sales to registration. They even need people on deck who are CPR certified.

For more information, you can head over to the Hotter’N Hell Hundred website.

