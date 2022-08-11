WF barbershop makes return after fire

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Jimmy and Frankie’s barbershop owner Lonnie Robinson has a new outlook on his career after moving the shop to a different building following a fire. But, that wasn’t always the case.

Three and a half months ago, he was a man down on his luck.

“It was like a bad dream, a nightmare. I shed a couple of tears because I couldn’t believe it,” Robinson said.

That bad dream eventually became the reality that a fire had completely destroyed the barbershop he grew up going to and finally took over.

“At that moment in time, I didn’t know what was going to happen to me,” Robinson said. “Is this the end of me? Is this the end of Jimmy and Frankie’s or my career?”

Robinson quickly concluded that the answer to those questions was a resounding no.

“Covid in January, burn up the shop in April, and shoulder surgery in June. I’m still here,” Robinson said.

Robinson secured the new location and a new spot for the old sign as a decorative floor piece.

Because when a neighborhood staple with over 50 years of tradition is on the line, it takes the neighborhood to keep it going.

“I found a lot of beautiful people in this community, really nice people. I had so many people call and say they were sorry to hear what happened to the shop or offer condolences and tell me they were praying for me,” Robinson said. “Some people just came by to shake my hand or give me a hug. It was amazing.”

While Robinson is still recovering from his shoulder surgery, his pain is an afterthought compared to the past year. He’s just happy to start Jimmy and Frankie’s next chapter.

“Always try to stay positive,” Robinson said. “I mean, I look at the big picture and what’s happened to me is small compared to what’s happened to a lot of people in the world. I feel fortunate and blessed to keep going on.”

So, even though you may be down on your luck, it doesn’t mean you can’t turn it around.

“If you fail at one thing, just keep trying. That’s my philosophy,” Robinson said. “Keep trying; it’s got to get better sooner or later.”

Jimmy and Frankie’s new location is 4124 Burkburnett Rd. Wichita Falls, TX 76306

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.