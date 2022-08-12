Email City Guide
Alice is looking for her forever home

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Paige Morgan with Wichita Falls Animal Services stopped by News Channel 6 on Friday to introduce us to a furry friend who is looking for a forever home.

Alice is a calm cat who loves to lay around and relax.

If you’re interested in adopting this sweet furball, you can call the Animal Services Center at (940) 761-7824. Animal Services can be found at 1207 Hatton Road in Wichita Falls.

You have to be at least 18 years old to adopt an animal. The adoption fee is normally $40, and it covers basic vaccinations as well as flea and tick prevention, deworming, microchipping and a city license.

From Aug. 16-23, the animal services center will do half off on their adoption fee. The center will also host Clear the Shelters on Aug. 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and there will be no adoption fees during this event.

