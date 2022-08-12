Another cold front is on the way

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Friday, we will have a high of 101 with mostly sunny skies. Friday night, we will have a low of 74 with mostly clear skies. Saturday, we will have a high of 102 with mostly sunny skies. Saturday night, we will have a low of 74 with generally clear skies.

Sunday, we will have a high of 104 with mostly sunny skies. Sunday night, we will have a low of 76 with mostly clear skies. Monday, we will have a high of 104 with sunny skies and south winds at 10 to 15 mph. Monday night, we will have a low of 77 with clear skies.

Tuesday, we will have a high of 103 with mostly sunny skies. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 76 with partly cloudy skies. Wednesday, we will have a high of 96 with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 71 degrees. Storm chances look to continue overnight.

Thursday, we will have a high of 92 with a 20% chance for showers and thunderstorms. Thursday night, we will have a low of 71 with partly cloudy skies.

