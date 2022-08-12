Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Another cold front is on the way

By Garrett James
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 5:32 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Friday, we will have a high of 101 with mostly sunny skies. Friday night, we will have a low of 74 with mostly clear skies. Saturday, we will have a high of 102 with mostly sunny skies. Saturday night, we will have a low of 74 with generally clear skies.

Sunday, we will have a high of 104 with mostly sunny skies. Sunday night, we will have a low of 76 with mostly clear skies. Monday, we will have a high of 104 with sunny skies and south winds at 10 to 15 mph. Monday night, we will have a low of 77 with clear skies.

Tuesday, we will have a high of 103 with mostly sunny skies. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 76 with partly cloudy skies. Wednesday, we will have a high of 96 with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 71 degrees. Storm chances look to continue overnight.

Thursday, we will have a high of 92 with a 20% chance for showers and thunderstorms. Thursday night, we will have a low of 71 with partly cloudy skies.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maribel Longoria was arrested on Aug. 11, 2022.
Clay Co. employee arrested for embezzlement
James Staley III.
James Staley trial moves to Tarrant County
First monkeypox case confirmed in Wichita County
Health district confirms first monkeypox case in Wichita County
The association will be hosting a grand opening celebration on Aug. 20.
Farmers Market Association finds new location to finish out summer season
Democrat Beto O'Rourke listens to a volunteer before a Texas Organizing Project neighborhood...
‘Not funny to me:’ Beto O’Rourke curses at heckler over Uvalde shooting

Latest News

Hot into early Next Week Before a Break
Heating Up int the Weekend
Heating Up int the Weekend
weather
Another cold front is on the way
KAUZ Weather
Triple-digit heat returns Thursday