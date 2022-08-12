Email City Guide
Base Camp Lindsey teams up with organizations to help veterans

By Tanner Deleon
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - One entity that is working toward getting veterans off the street is Base Camp Lindsey.

They are still in the process of opening their veteran housing building, needing construction on the interior to be done as well as money to afford the cost, but in the meantime they are still finding ways to help veterans by teaming up with other organizations as part of the veteran coalition.

“There are quite a few veteran organizations that are a part of that and it is set up so that if someone comes to me and needs Catholic Charities or one of the other veteran organizations here in the area, then I can refer them that way,” Steve Halloway, Base Camp Lindsey board secretary, said. “If they come to them and they need us, the same can go the other way so we all work together.”

If everything goes to plan with construction and financial help, they hope to have Base Camp Lindsey open by fall of 2023.

For the first time ever, they plan to turn Base Camp Lindsey into a haunted house for Halloween to help raise funds.

