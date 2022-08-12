Child hit by bullet at River Bend Nature Center

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - An 18-month-old boy was struck in the leg by a bullet while visiting the RBNC Thursday afternoon.

WFPD responded to the River Bend Nature Center at 4:42 p.m. on Thursday in response to a gunshots call.

Sgt. Charlie Eipper with the Wichita Falls Police Department said it is not known where the bullet came from.

The victim was taken to the URHCS by ambulance and later flown to Cook Children’s Medical Center in Ft. Worth, Texas. The child is expected to undergo surgery there.

This is a developing story.

