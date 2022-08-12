Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Child hit by bullet at River Bend Nature Center

The shooting happened Thursday afternoon.
Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - An 18-month-old boy was struck in the leg by a bullet while visiting the RBNC Thursday afternoon.

WFPD responded to the River Bend Nature Center at 4:42 p.m. on Thursday in response to a gunshots call.

Sgt. Charlie Eipper with the Wichita Falls Police Department said it is not known where the bullet came from.

The victim was taken to the URHCS by ambulance and later flown to Cook Children’s Medical Center in Ft. Worth, Texas. The child is expected to undergo surgery there.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maribel Longoria was arrested on Aug. 11, 2022.
Clay Co. employee arrested for embezzlement
James Staley III.
James Staley trial moves to Tarrant County
First monkeypox case confirmed in Wichita County
Health district confirms first monkeypox case in Wichita County
The association will be hosting a grand opening celebration on Aug. 20.
Farmers Market Association finds new location to finish out summer season
City officials described this year’s budget as one of the most challenging they have had.
Wichita Falls taxes set to change following proposed 2023 budget

Latest News

The event boosts business at local restaurants and hotels.
The economic impact of Hotter’N Hell Hundred
Starting Aug. 20, there will be two farmers markets in the downtown area.
Farmers Market Association, Downtown Development ready to move on
The event will wrap up on Saturday.
Summer’s Last Blast returns to Vernon
This was MSU’s way of building ties with the military and community.
Celebrating 100 years with MSU Texas: Sheppard AFB murals