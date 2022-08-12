COVID fatigue setting in for many amid the virus still being prevalent

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -It’s known as COVID burnout, Or pandemic fatigue. Something perhaps, all or at least, most of us have felt during this pandemic.

Even though, many say they have had enough. The CDC announced COVID is here to stay. And while that may look different over time, local health experts say right now, it’s still prevalent in Wichita county.

Olu Aina, a Wichita Falls visitor said, “At this moment, I feel like everybody is tired of it. People just want to move on with their lives and go back to normal.”

It has been over two years since the first case of COVID was reported in Wichita falls and it’s still here today.

A month ago the county moved back to its weekly COVID reports due to an uptick in cases.

“COVID is still here were just learning to adapt and have it in our everyday lives.” Brandi Smith lead epidemiologist Wichita County Health Department said, “but it’s not going anywhere so we just need to be vigilant to protect ourselves and our family and our community.”

Lead epidemiologist Brandi smith understands people are ready to move on from COVID but says, it’s still a serious issue.

Of the 275 new cases in Wichita county 7 people were hospitalized and 1 remains in critical condition.

Smith said, “I know we’re all COVID fatigued and were ready to see the end but our job in public health, of course, is to protect our community and we want to do exactly what’s best for our community.”

And that is letting the community know that the virus is still around and for some, it’s still deadly.

There was 1 new COVID death last week bringing the total to 593 total COVID-related deaths in Wichita county since the first case was introduced. The key is being cautious without living in fear.

“Honestly I feel like right now I really just want things to get back to normal” Bilikis Ibikunle MSU nursing student said, “so like I said I’m a nursing student so it helps to be able to like go outside especially during clinical like not having to do virtual clinical cause there’s a difference.”

COVID has affected the way we work. The way we learn even how we interact with each other.

And while no one is sure when we will see a decline in COVID cases everyone can agree on one thing.

Ibikunle said, “Overall even though I want to be outside and do stuff I still want everyone to be safe.”

Smith said, “You know we’re right there with them fighting through this pandemic and were ready to see the end of it but were also very vigilant and wanting to continue to fight through it and get to the end as well.”

Health officials want to remind residents as they know we may be COVID fatigued the best way to fight this pandemic is by getting your vaccine and quarantining if you feel sick if you would like more information click here.

