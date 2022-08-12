Email City Guide
Crime of the week: Men wanted for passing counterfeit money

By Joseph Saint and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department’s financial crimes detectives are looking for two men who are wanted in connection to passing counterfeit money at multiple locations around Texoma. Chief Photojournalist Joseph Saint has more with Friday’s Crime of the week.

“Having counterfeit money being passed is pretty common,” WFPD PIO Sgt. Charlie Eipper said. “Some is better quality than others, but these two had passed some counterfeit money. We were able to get some footage of them and also their vehicle.”

Police sent out a warning to local businesses to be on the lookout for these men in case they came into their establishments. Now, they are asking for your help in identifying them or if you recognize their getaway car. These crimes might seem small, but they ultimately have a large impact on the community.

“You are losing property without gaining money, so that business is hurting and anyone it might affect, the employees are affected, so that’s why it needs to be stopped, and whatever help we can get through putting things out in out crime stoppers or through our local media and the viewership that you have,” Eipper said.

Eipper sees moments like these as opportunities for our community to come together to help the commonwealth.

“We’re trying to work as a family here in this community, as a team,” Eipper said. “Let’s help each other out, let’s give information when you have it so that we can prevent these things from happening to our businesses.”

If you have any information on this crime, you can report any tips to Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888. Long-distance callers should dial 1-800-322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or visit their website here.

As always with Crime Stoppers, you never have to leave your name, and you could earn a cash reward if your tip leads to an arrest and board approval.

