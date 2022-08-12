‘Swatting’ call triggers police response on Wenonah Ave.

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A reported shooting that turned out to be a “swatting” call triggered a large Wichita Falls Police Department response Friday on Wenonah Ave.

Officers were called out to the 2000 block of Wenonah Avenue for an apparent shooting after the caller said she had shot her husband with a rifle and was planning to end her own life.

Upon arrival, officers reportedly learned the woman who allegedly made the call lives in the rear house. WFPD officials said relatives in the front house were able to contact the woman, who later exited the rear house.

The suspected caller reportedly told police she did not call nor make any threats, and that her husband was working out of town.

WFPD officials said officers searched the rear house and did not find anyone else inside. Investigators then determined that the rear house was “swatted” -- a term used for when a person calls law enforcement to respond to someone else’s house for a false emergency.

Officers said everyone was found safe in this incident.

