Manhunt underway in WF after suspect leads police on car chase

By Alyssa Osterdock and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A manhunt is underway in Wichita Falls, following a high speed chase that started in Vernon.

As of 11:12 p.m. Thursday night, Sheriff Duke says they have a perimeter set up and they believe he is within that perimeter.

Wichita County Sheriff David Duke says the driver of the truck led police into Electra, hitting speeds up to 90 mph.

Sheriff Duke says spike strips flattened the tires in Iowa Park, causing the driver of the stolen vehicle to wreck into a ditch on Wellington Road and 287.

The hunt involves a stolen truck from Florida, with a stolen Colorado tags.

Our crews on scene reported seeing multiple agencies assisting in this chase, law enforcement with K-9 units and multiple drones.

This is a developing story, stick with News Channel 6 as we work to learn more.

