Walmart donates $2,500 to Rathgeber Hospitality House

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Walmart store on Central Freeway in Wichita Falls gave back to the community by gifting a nonprofit Rathgeber Hospitality House a $2,500 check.

The house provides a home-away-from-home at an affordable price for families with a loved one in the hospital.

“We rely solely on donations and so when we have all the community coming together, different foundations, different businesses,” Kim Tomlinson, Rathgeber Hospitality House executive director, said. “Walmart has been such huge support over these years. It keeps our doors open and a very low cost for families that are already very stressed.”

The nonprofit hotel has provided services to the Wichita Falls community for the last 22 years.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.