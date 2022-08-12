Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Zena and Zane are looking for their forever homes

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It’s our favorite part of the week, it’s time for Pet of the Week.

Conni Marshall with Emily’s Legacy Rescue joined Cassidy Diamond in the studio to talk about two dogs named Zane and Zena.

They about three months old and are sweet and sociable.

Both pups came from a litter of four that came out of an animal cruelty case in Burkburnett.

There is a $140 adoption fee for dogs, which covers multiple medical procedures and gives your future furball a microchip in case they ever get lost.

For more information, you can visit the Emily’s Legacy Rescue website or Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maribel Longoria was arrested on Aug. 11, 2022.
Clay Co. employee arrested for embezzlement
The man reportedly led multiple law enforcement agencies on a high speed chase starting on...
Manhunt suspect arrested by law enforcement
This is a developing story.
Child hit by bullet at River Bend Nature Center
A large police presence formed near the 2000 block of Wenonah Ave. as the Wichita Falls Police...
‘Swatting’ call triggers police response on Wenonah Ave.
.
City View ISD announces new partnership for ‘personal safety skills education’

Latest News

Alice is looking for her forever home
Alice is looking for her forever home
It’s our favorite part of the week, it’s time for Pet of the Week.
Pork Chop is looking for his forever home
You have to be at least 18 years old to adopt an animal.
Polly is looking for her forever home
Emily’s Legacy Rescue has a $100 adoption fee for cats.
George is looking for his forever home