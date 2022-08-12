Zena and Zane are looking for their forever homes

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It’s our favorite part of the week, it’s time for Pet of the Week.

Conni Marshall with Emily’s Legacy Rescue joined Cassidy Diamond in the studio to talk about two dogs named Zane and Zena.

They about three months old and are sweet and sociable.

Both pups came from a litter of four that came out of an animal cruelty case in Burkburnett.

There is a $140 adoption fee for dogs, which covers multiple medical procedures and gives your future furball a microchip in case they ever get lost.

For more information, you can visit the Emily’s Legacy Rescue website or Facebook page.

