Houston Astros host Uvalde Strong Day

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Houston Astros held the Uvalde Strong Day at Minute Maid Park.

“The Astros gave away thousands of tickets to the game to Uvalde residents. Along with giving away tickets, the team bussed 500 residents in on 10 buses from Uvalde for a unique gameday experience,” reports KHOU.

Today, we welcomed the community of Uvalde to MMP for Uvalde Strong Day.



We are committed to the continued healing of the Uvalde community through the game of baseball. During the game, fans can purchase Uvalde Strong t-shirts, with all proceeds going to Uvalde Strong efforts. pic.twitter.com/vyRVsy6sWF — Houston Astros (@astros) August 14, 2022

During the game, fans are able to purchase Uvalde Strong t-shirts, with all proceeds going to Uvalde Strong efforts.

The Houston Fire Department welcomed Uvalde residents to the city for the game versus Oakland.

