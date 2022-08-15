BBB gives tips on extended warranties, service contracts

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Better Business Bureau has been receiving reports from consumers about unwanted mail and calls offering extended warranties and service contracts.

BBB officials said a marketer of an extended warranty may contact you years after a purchase, and they usually are not related to the company you did business with.

The BBB is suggesting that consumers think twice about buying an extended warranty or service contract from a telemarketer because you may find that the company behind the contact isn’t in business when you need its services.

Prior to purchasing anything, the BBB recommends the following:

Review and understand the manufacturer’s warranty first - in some situations extended warranties often provide overlapping coverage you might not really need.

Read the fine print before you purchase any extended warranty - there are may exclusions that make the plan less valuable.

Understand how to make a claim - know what documents you will need to file a claim and keep them somewhere safe; if the claim filing process seems extremely complicated, ask yourself if you would even use the warranty.

Think about repair costs - sometimes the cost of a protection plan is almost the same as the repair; you might find that putting money aside in a savings account may be the better option.

Find out which servicing companies you can use - you will be limited as to what companies can make repairs or offer replacements and check those companies out with BBB.

You can check out a warranty company and find out more information on how warranties work by clicking here.

