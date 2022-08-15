Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

BBB gives tips on extended warranties, service contracts

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Better Business Bureau has been receiving reports from consumers about unwanted mail and calls offering extended warranties and service contracts.

BBB officials said a marketer of an extended warranty may contact you years after a purchase, and they usually are not related to the company you did business with.

The BBB is suggesting that consumers think twice about buying an extended warranty or service contract from a telemarketer because you may find that the company behind the contact isn’t in business when you need its services.

Prior to purchasing anything, the BBB recommends the following:

  • Review and understand the manufacturer’s warranty first - in some situations extended warranties often provide overlapping coverage you might not really need.
  • Read the fine print before you purchase any extended warranty - there are may exclusions that make the plan less valuable.
  • Understand how to make a claim - know what documents you will need to file a claim and keep them somewhere safe; if the claim filing process seems extremely complicated, ask yourself if you would even use the warranty.
  • Think about repair costs - sometimes the cost of a protection plan is almost the same as the repair; you might find that putting money aside in a savings account may be the better option.
  • Find out which servicing companies you can use - you will be limited as to what companies can make repairs or offer replacements and check those companies out with BBB.

You can check out a warranty company and find out more information on how warranties work by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to a call at the River Bend Nature Center on Thursday.
Fresh 48 issued after child shot at River Bend Nature Center
New Sikes Senter Mall owners look to the future
How Sikes Senter Mall is surviving despite the closing of 40 thousand U.S malls in years to come
Maribel Longoria was arrested on Aug. 11, 2022.
Clay Co. employee arrested for embezzlement
A large police presence formed near the 2000 block of Wenonah Ave. as the Wichita Falls Police...
‘Swatting’ call triggers police response on Wenonah Ave.
The man reportedly led multiple law enforcement agencies on a high speed chase starting on...
Manhunt suspect arrested by law enforcement

Latest News

BBB gives tips on extended warranties, service contracts
BBB gives tips on extended warranties, service contracts
Ruling and Reigning Series 2 happening Saturday in Wichita Falls
Ruling and Reigning Series 2 happening Saturday in Wichita Falls
WFFD extinguishes fire on Giddings Street
WFFD extinguishes fire on Giddings Street
sikes senter
sikes senter mall