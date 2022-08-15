Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

CUTE! Zoo welcomes birth of southern pudu, world’s smallest species of deer

A video shared by the zoo shows the young fawn exploring its habitat while staying close to its mother. (Source: Oakland Zoo / AMAZING ANIMALS+ /TMX)
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKLAND, Calif. (Gray News/TMX) – The Oakland Zoo welcomed a baby southern pudu, one of the world’s smallest species of deer.

A video shared by the zoo shows the young fawn exploring its habitat while staying close to its mother.

According to the zoo, southern pudus only reach to be about 33 inches long and stand about 24-29 inches tall. Male pudus will grow antlers about three inches long.

Northern pudus are a bit smaller and have darker fur.

Southern pudus are prey for the Chilean puma and make up about 50% of their diet.

According to the zoo, the small deer will bark to sound an alarm before running into underground tunnels they make to help escape threats.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

This is the 12th crash-related death of the year in Wichita Falls.
Man dies after motorcycle crash on Midwestern Pkwy
Police responded to a call at the River Bend Nature Center on Thursday.
Fresh 48 issued after child shot at River Bend Nature Center
Maribel Longoria was arrested on Aug. 11, 2022.
Clay Co. employee arrested for embezzlement
New Sikes Senter Mall owners look to the future
How Sikes Senter Mall is surviving despite the closing of 40 thousand U.S malls in years to come
A large police presence formed near the 2000 block of Wenonah Ave. as the Wichita Falls Police...
‘Swatting’ call triggers police response on Wenonah Ave.

Latest News

According to a news release, 7-Eleven says, “If it fits in the cup, fill’er up!”
7-Eleven brings back Bring Your Own Cup Day
FILE - Dr. Ricardo Cruciani leaves the state Supreme Court in Manhattan, in New York, Feb. 21,...
Doctor who sexually abused patients kills himself in jail, sources say
A woman donated her kidney to her adopted brother after turning out to be a match.
‘It was kind of like a miracle’: Woman donates kidney to older brother in need
FILE - Author Salman Rushdie appears at a signing for his book "Home" in London on June 6,...
Iran denies involvement but justifies Salman Rushdie attack
FILE - Rudy Giuliani’s is a target of the investigation into possible illegal election...
Giuliani is a target of Georgia elections probe, his lawyers are told