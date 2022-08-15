Man dies after motorcycle crash on Midwestern Pkwy

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A man has died from his injuries after he crashed his motorcycle on Saturday at Midwestern Pkwy and Cedar Elm, according to the Wichita Falls Police Department.

Officers were called to the scene around 10:50 p.m. Police said the driver of the motorcycle, 22-year-old Grayson Coates, was taken to United Regional for treatment.

Witnesses reportedly told police the motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed at the curve on Midwestern Pkwy near Cedar Elm before it hit the curb and struck a metal sign. Coates was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

WFPD officials said Coates received serious injuries and died around 4 a.m. on Sunday.

This is the 12th crash-related death of the year in Wichita Falls and the seventh motorcycle crash-related death, according to WFPD.

