Ruling and Reigning Series 2 happening Saturday in Wichita Falls
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Dominion Fighting Alliance is hosting their second Ruling and Reigning Series of Texoma at the MPEC on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022.
It’s going to be a night full of kicks and tricks, including amateur and pro MMA, Muay Thai and kickboxing matches. It’s all sanctioned by the Texas Fight Commission.
Tickets will cost you $30 each. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the first match kicks off at 7 p.m. All the action will take place in the Ray Clymer Exhibit Hall.
Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.