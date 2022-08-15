Two killed in Clay County crash

CLAY COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - Two people were killed and one person was injured Monday in a head-on crash that happened in Clay County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Texas DPS officials said the crash happened near the intersection of FM 174 and Brock Road around 1:15 p.m. when a Honda and Jeep collided head-on.

The occupant of the Honda and one of the Jeep occupants were killed, while the other Jeep occupant was air lifted to a hospital in Fort Worth with serious injuries.

No other information has been released at this time. Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.

