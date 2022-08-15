Email City Guide
WFFD battles fire on Gerald Street

Firefighters had to signal for more manpower to fight the flames.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department fought a house fire on Gerald Street early Monday morning.

Firefighters arrived on scene around 12:21 a.m. and reported fire showing from the rear of the home. Crews reportedly made entry from the front and were pulled back when the atmosphere inside became untenable.

WFFD officials on scene then called for more manpower, and the fire was reportedly brought under control after about 30 minutes. Oncor was also called to the scene since the primary power supply lines to the home had burned away.

The fire was caused by an arcing outlet where a window air conditioner unit was plugged in inside a bedroom, according to the fire department.

WFFD officials said the home suffered an estimated $25,000 in damages, while there was about $5,000 in damages to the contents. No injuries were reported at the scene, and the Red Cross was called to help the family.

