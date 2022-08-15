WFFD extinguishes structure fire on Giddings Street

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department responded to a structure fire dispatched at 1306 Giddings at 4 p.m. Seven W.F.F.D units were on the scene with 19 firefighters. Engine one stated there was fire showing from a detached building behind the house at 1306.

The fire spread to the garage which was turned into an apartment with two people residing in it. Both of the residents were asleep inside the apartment at the time of the fire. The homeowner at 1306 woke them up and got them out of the structure. The fire in the garage and apartment took approximately thirty minutes to extinguish. It took another thirty minutes to complete salvage and overhaul.

Oncor was notified to respond to the scene because there were live power lines on the ground. The cause of the fire was arcing from the power line going to the apartment when it became disconnected from the service on the building. The entire garage was destroyed and the apartment sustained major damage to the exterior and the attic area. There were no injuries reported by occupants or W.F.F.D firefighters. The damage to the two structures is estimated at $7,000.00. The estimated damage to contents is $1000.00.

