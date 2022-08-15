Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Wichita County to hold public hearing on 2023 budget

Wichita County residents are invited to attend.
Wichita County residents are invited to attend.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita County Commissioners Court will hold a public hearing on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, on the 2023 budget.

Wichita County residents are invited to attend. The meeting will start at 6 p.m. at the Wichita County Courthouse’s Commissioners Courtroom, room 270. The meeting will also be livestreamed on YouTube.

Residents can also call in at (940) 264-8000, with the PIN 5418444. Comments will reportedly be limited to five minutes.

The commissioners court is scheduled to consider the adoption of the tax rate and the 2023 budget on Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 10 a.m. The proposed budget contains increases in salaries for all elected officials and employees.

The proposed budget can be found by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the 12th crash-related death of the year in Wichita Falls.
Man dies after motorcycle crash on Midwestern Pkwy
Police responded to a call at the River Bend Nature Center on Thursday.
Fresh 48 issued after child shot at River Bend Nature Center
Maribel Longoria was arrested on Aug. 11, 2022.
Clay Co. employee arrested for embezzlement
New Sikes Senter Mall owners look to the future
How Sikes Senter Mall is surviving despite the closing of 40 thousand U.S malls in years to come
A large police presence formed near the 2000 block of Wenonah Ave. as the Wichita Falls Police...
‘Swatting’ call triggers police response on Wenonah Ave.

Latest News

“It is a huge blessing to our campus and for our student body."
City of Wichita Falls receives America Walks 2021 Crosswalk Grant
The Dominion Fighting Alliance is hosting their second Ruling and Reigning Series of Texoma at...
The humble beginnings of the Dominion Training Camp
A Honda and Jeep reportedly collided head-on.
Two killed in Clay County crash
Ruling and Reigning Series 2 happening Saturday in Wichita Falls
Ruling and Reigning Series 2 happening Saturday in Wichita Falls