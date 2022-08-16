Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Beacon Lighthouse for the Blind to host annual golf tournament

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The 27th annual Carolyn Stouard Memorial Beacon Lighthouse for the Blind Golf Tournament is set for Sept. 9, 2022.

The cost is $95 per person and the four-person scramble tournament will happen at the Champions Course at Weeks Park.

Registration is at 11:30 a.m. while the shotgun start is at 1 p.m.

Proceeds will benefit the Beacon Lighthouse for the Blind, a nonprofit that enhances “the economic and personal independence of people who are blind and visually impaired primarily through employment in the manufacturing and sale of quality goods and services.”

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Honda and Jeep reportedly collided head-on.
One identified in deadly Clay County crash
This is the 12th crash-related death of the year in Wichita Falls.
Man dies after motorcycle crash on Midwestern Pkwy
A man fled deputies in a slow-moving excavator while authorities followed on foot.
Man flees from deputies in excavator, leading them on slow-speed chase
Tim Caine suffered a broken collarbone, scapula and ribs, along with a collapsed lung, in the...
Wife learns of husband’s motorcycle crash instantly with app
Police responded to a call at the River Bend Nature Center on Thursday.
Fresh 48 issued after child shot at River Bend Nature Center

Latest News

Previewing the Olney Cubs' upcoming season!
Preseason Previews: Olney Cubs
The Dominion Fighting Alliance is hosting their second Ruling and Reigning Series of Texoma at...
The humble beginnings of the Dominion Training Camp
Tickets will cost you $30 each.
Ruling and Reigning Series 2 happening Saturday in Wichita Falls
American Football
Preseason Previews: Dist. 6-3A DII