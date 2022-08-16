Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

CAUGHT ON CAM: Hammerhead shark chases stingrays off coast

Orange Beach visitors spot hammerhead in the Gulf.
By Shelby Myers and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA/Gray News) -A hammerhead shark swimming off the coast of an Alabama beach was caught on camera chasing some stingrays Monday morning.

The video posted to Facebook has nearly 30,000 views as of Tuesday.

Catarena Peek told WALA she and her boyfriend, Alec Deshotel, come to Orange Beach every year. This time will be a trip to remember for the Texas natives.

“This is the first time we have ever seen anything like this for sure,” Deshotel said. “I look out the window … and there it is. Massive 10 to 12-foot hammerhead, whatever it is I don’t know, but it was a big one. We don’t know how big it was, but it was massive.”

The massive shark showed off its speed by chasing stingrays in the shallow part of the Gulf. In the video, the few people in the water scrambled to get out.

“There was some man down there screaming that there was a shark, and I guess they finally saw the dorsal fin and they realized how close he started getting so they started jumping out of the water as fast as they could,” Peek said.

Peek said she started recording because it was the second shark they had seen from their 10-story balcony at only 10 a.m. Her video took off on Facebook very quickly.

“I just ended up videoing it, and it was a really cool video, so I just posted to Facebook thinking a couple hundred of my friends would find it kind of cool, and then all of a sudden, I looked down at my phone and it was over 100,000 views and I was like, ‘Oh, that’s pretty cool,’” she said.

Peek and Deshotel said the sighting didn’t keep them from getting in the water. Peek is a certified diver and said she’s swam with sharks her entire life. Deshotel said he sees sharks while deep sea fishing. Still, this was a first for both of them.

“Once in a lifetime kind of experience for sure. It was just really cool to watch,” the couple said.

Copyright 2022 WALA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Honda and Jeep reportedly collided head-on.
One identified in deadly Clay County crash
This is the 12th crash-related death of the year in Wichita Falls.
Man dies after motorcycle crash on Midwestern Pkwy
Tim Caine suffered a broken collarbone, scapula and ribs, along with a collapsed lung, in the...
Wife learns of husband’s motorcycle crash instantly with app
A man fled deputies in a slow-moving excavator while authorities followed on foot.
Man flees from deputies in excavator, leading them on slow-speed chase
Police responded to a call at the River Bend Nature Center on Thursday.
Fresh 48 issued after child shot at River Bend Nature Center

Latest News

A Honda and Jeep reportedly collided head-on.
Texas DPS identifies second Clay County crash victim
Julian Assange
Lawsuit alleges CIA got phone contents from Assange visitors
It took more than five years of planning, work and taking public input.
Wichita Falls City Council approves downtown zoning realignment
Airbnb says it's rolling out new technology to spot and block people who try to use the...
Airbnb is rolling out new screening tools to stop parties
FILE - The Amazon logo is shown in Santa Monica, Calif., Sept. 6, 2012.
Amazon to raise seller fees for holidays amid rising costs