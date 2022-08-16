WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Our long-awaited cold front arrives on Wednesday with a nice drop in temperatures. Look for daytime highs in the lower to middle 90s with a small chance for a shower or two. A better chance for rain and storms comes tomorrow night and very early on Thursday. Highs on Thursday will be in the 80s and lower 90s. We’ll heat back up some for Friday and Saturday before another front brings more rain chances, along with cooler weather for next week.

