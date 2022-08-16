One injured in wreck on Central Freeway

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - One person was injured Tuesday in a crash that happened in the 2700 block of Central Freeway.

Police said a truck was traveling southbound on the access road around 1 p.m. when a car traveling southbound on Central Freeway exited.

The crash happened in the 2700 block of Central Freeway. (KAUZ)

According to officers on scene, the driver of the truck reportedly failed to yield for the car and clipped it; the truck driver then reportedly lost control and their vehicle rolled.

The truck driver was reportedly taken to a hospital with minor injuries, while the driver of the car was not injured.

