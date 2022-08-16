One injured in wreck on Central Freeway
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - One person was injured Tuesday in a crash that happened in the 2700 block of Central Freeway.
Police said a truck was traveling southbound on the access road around 1 p.m. when a car traveling southbound on Central Freeway exited.
According to officers on scene, the driver of the truck reportedly failed to yield for the car and clipped it; the truck driver then reportedly lost control and their vehicle rolled.
The truck driver was reportedly taken to a hospital with minor injuries, while the driver of the car was not injured.
