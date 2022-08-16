Teachers make Clear the List campaign for school supplies

VERNON, Texas (KAUZ) - Vernon ISD is only two days into the school year and teachers felt a strain in their wallets paying for school supplies once again. This is a problem teachers everywhere have been facing.

It’s guaranteed that teachers will spend money out of pocket for school supplies every school year and though some are able to get reimbursed, it doesn’t always cover the total amount spent.

Vernon ISD school board member Taylor Craighead said she wants to spread information about a way teachers can lessen the economic burden as they head back into the classroom. Clear the List is a campaign made as a fundraising effort that consists of a wish list on Amazon.

“Instead of adding an item to their cart, they add an item to a wish list. You can go browse each teacher’s list by the link and again you can check out and put every item in their list in your cart or you can just add one single item to your cart. When you check out, you pay for it and it sends it directly to the teacher,” Craighead said.

Craighead said all wish lists contain different supplies to accommodate each classroom and student.

Vernon ISD has a link with a spreadsheet of the teacher’s wish lists on their Facebook page.

Any individual or business who has an interest in contributing or clearing a list may reach Taylor Craighead directly at taylor.craighead@visdtx.org.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.