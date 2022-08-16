Texas DPS identifies second Clay County crash victim

CLAY COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - Texas DPS has identified the second victim in a head-on crash that left two people dead and one injured in Clay County on Monday.

The second victim was identified as 36-year-old Ashley Michele Altum, of Henrietta. Clay County Sheriff Jeff Lyde identified the other victim Monday night as 43-year-old Kerry Hodges.

Lyde confirmed the second occupant in Kerry’s vehicle was his wife, who was airlifted to a hospital in Fort Worth with serious injuries.

Texas DPS officials said the crash happened near the intersection of FM 174 and Brock Road around 1:15 p.m. when a Honda and Jeep collided head-on.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.