Texas DPS identifies second Clay County crash victim

A Honda and Jeep reportedly collided head-on.
A Honda and Jeep reportedly collided head-on.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CLAY COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - Texas DPS has identified the second victim in a head-on crash that left two people dead and one injured in Clay County on Monday.

The second victim was identified as 36-year-old Ashley Michele Altum, of Henrietta. Clay County Sheriff Jeff Lyde identified the other victim Monday night as 43-year-old Kerry Hodges.

Lyde confirmed the second occupant in Kerry’s vehicle was his wife, who was airlifted to a hospital in Fort Worth with serious injuries.

Texas DPS officials said the crash happened near the intersection of FM 174 and Brock Road around 1:15 p.m. when a Honda and Jeep collided head-on.

