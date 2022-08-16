Vernon ISD makes safety and security updates

VERNON, Texas (KAUZ) - Many school districts across the nation are making changes to ensure students’ safety this school year. This comes after the tragedy in Uvalde.

Vernon ISD is one of the districts making those safety and security updates. Students and parents at the district are walking into the school year with a couple of changes across the district.

“I think every district is in the same boat in light of the tragedy,” Vernon ISD assistant superintendent Blaise Boswell said. “I felt it was important to let our community know how serious that Vernon Independent School District takes safety.”

Boswell said these updates were necessary to ensure safety and security of students. They include checking visitors ID’s, a door position sensor and continuing the existing defender program.

“Another safety and security update is the entrance accessibility,” Boswell said. “To get into the school you have to press the button.”

This buzzer system allows employees to see and speak to visitors before allowing them to enter the campus, and while they’re only two days into the school year, Boswell said there haven’t been any complaints.

“The majority have been extremely positive,” Boswell said. “Like I said, we’re in the second day of school, so we have the usual beginning school hiccups right now. I haven’t heard anything negative just yet.”

Boswell has two of his own children enrolled in the district and he said he wants all parents to feel as comfortable as he does when dropping their kids off at school.

“It was awesome stuff to see,” Boswell said. “It got the year started for me on the right foot just seeing those special moments of parents waving by as they let their kid and trust them with us. It was an awesome process to watch.”

The safety and security updates have already been implemented for this school year, and they will continue to make updates as the district sees necessary.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.