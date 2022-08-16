WFISD school board meeting announces new rating from TEA

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -Wichita Falls ISD held its final board meeting before the start of the school year to discuss several topics. One of those is the addition of six new school buses.

From new buses to accountability ratings. Superintendent Dr. Donny Lee said it’s all a great platform to continue growing as a district.

Superintendent Lee said he is overall happy with the “b” rating from the TEA the district received and feels like it is something to build on. However, he feels as though there is always room for improvement.

WFISD officials said it’s “b” rating from the TEA is in huge part to the dedication of their teachers.

“To get the accountability rating announcement that Wichita Falls ISD is a b,” Dr. Donny Lee, WFISD Superintendent said, “is a big testament to the team and teachers that we got and they need a round of applause.”

“That’s a big morale booster when you don’t say gosh we got a c,” Lee said, “was a b and were looking forward to breaking that so kudos to our teachers and leadership and all the people in here that made that happen.”

The school board also announced the addition of 6 new buses.

“We’re getting 5 new buses and were getting a steam bus. And so we used an old bus, repurposed it,” Lee said, “We are going to be partnering with another vendor whose going to be wrapping it it’s going to be beautiful on the outside and the inside there’s going to be all types of activities the students can use and go on and do different science experiments and engineering experiments so we are excited about that so that’ll be the sixth bus.”

Superintendent Dr. Lee is happy with the adjustments they’ve made and feels they will benefit the district.

“We don’t ever tear down a fence until we know why it’s up, to begin with,” Lee said, “so we’re not making huge changes this year we’ve made some adjustments to our team, were looking forward to making changes to our curriculum but no huge changes early until we find out what’s going on.”

“First of all, we’re looking forward to the students starting on Wednesday,” Lee said, “because, until they fill the halls with all the noise and excitement it’s not really school until then.”

The WFISD school board is excited about the changes this upcoming school year, as well as the new superintendent. WFISD’s first day of school is Wednesday, August 27th.

