Wichita Falls City Council approves downtown zoning realignment

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Downtown Wichita Falls is looking to expand and grow even more after the approval of zoning realignment from city council on Tuesday.

With the approval, Downtown Wichita Falls Development will be able to show more properties to investors with the hope that they would want to invest and bring their business to downtown.

This has been over a five year process with many obstacles along the way, but they always kept the same goal in mind: to continue to grow downtown Wichita Falls.

“Just continuing that momentum we see in really setting the course for the future vision of uses in the downtown area,” Terry Floyd, City of Wichita Falls director of developmental services.

It took more than five years of planning, work, and taking public input, but city officials are confident that the changes coming to downtown will benefit the entire city.

“Some of those boundaries were really drawn because of what uses were there at the time,” Floyd said. “They just kind of put the use of what was there, but now it is really looking at what uses go there in the future and what has become of those uses over the years to really align those.”

“So as we continue to show property and meet with the developers and investors and go through that development process, the rezoning allows all of those permitted uses to actually be what we are wanting to do,” Jana Schmader, Downtown Wichita Falls Development executive director.

Officials have not been able to bring certain types of business, like mixed-use residential, to more areas in downtown because of the zoning districts, but they won’t run into any of those issues moving forward after approval from city council.

“That core area is already saturated so we are trying to expand onto 6th Street, go as far as our fringe district with Lamar and Travis,” Schmader said. “It just allows us to take those properties and turn them into mixed-use residential with those retail spaces at the bottom.”

You won’t see change right away. Instead, officials said it’s more of a marathon than a sprint, but the end result will be a downtown worth showing off.

“Probably not overnight, for sure on these uses but over time we will really see the benefit and the impact of this action today,” Floyd said.

Officials have been in contact with many businesses that this will affect and they shouldn’t see any changes to their operations. If you want a visual of what the new zoning realignment looks like, you can go to the city’s website.

