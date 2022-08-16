Email City Guide
Wichita Falls transfer station to close Wednesday for repairs

The transfer station is expected to reopen on Thursday.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls transfer station will close Wednesday, Aug. 17, for facility repairs.

The transfer station is expected to reopen on Thursday.

Residents who need to dispose of household waste may use the city’s landfill at 10984 Wiley Road, according to the City of Wichita Falls.

City officials provided the following directions to the landfill:

  • Take Seymour Highway west toward Seymour to Highway 258
  • Proceed West on Highway 258 toward Kamay for approximately one mile to Wiley Road
  • Turn right (North) on Wiley Road and travel two miles

All landfill fees will apply accordingly, and all loads must be properly secured. If you are a resident of Wichita Falls and hauling from your residence, city officials said to be prepared to show proof of residency and identification to be allowed to dump for free.

