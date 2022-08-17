Email City Guide
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Wichita County in need of volunteers

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Big Brothers Big Sisters of Wichita County has put out a call for more volunteers.

BBBS officials said the nonprofit provides 1-on-1 professionally supported mentoring relationships to disadvantaged kids to give them extra guidance and support.

The nonprofit’s need comes as kids return to school for the fall semester.

If you’re interested in volunteering and would like to learn more, click here.

