Gov. Abbott relaunches iWatchTexas program

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Following the tragedy in Uvalde, Governor Greg Abbott has given the green light to relaunch the iWatchTexas program through the Texas Department of Public Safety.

“Another easy aspect of community safety, especially if you’re going to relate it to your school or your kids’ school,” DPS Sgt. Dan Buesing said. “We’re asking a lot of our teachers and communities to always be on the lookout 24/7. You have to look for suspicious things and understand that people feel anxiety over it.”

The program allows Texans to report any “...suspicious activities or behaviors that may indicate criminal, terroristic or school safety-related threats.”

“It seems like everything is happening so quickly now. Of course, there’s a lot of traffic and people in Texas, especially if you’re in a large city, man, things move really fast,” Buesing said. “So, if you see something and it doesn’t look right, you got to say something.”

Reports can be completed in about five minutes, according to the site.

Analysts review each report, who will then act accordingly by dispatching law enforcement or taking any necessary steps to ensure the situation is safe.

