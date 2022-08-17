Email City Guide
Mount Pleasant Baptist Church hosts 5th sock giveaway

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Mount Pleasant Baptist Church hosted its fifth annual sock giveaway event on Saturday.

They offered free books, hotdogs, coupons for free haircuts and school supplies. A clothing bank is also located at the church for the families who need more than just socks.

Members of the MSU Texas football team were there as well.

“We figured this would be a good way to encourage our children and help them know and let them know they are not in this by themselves and that we are thinking of them,” Rose Perry, Deacon’s wife, said. “Anything we can do to encourage the children and make them feel good on that first day of school, that’s what we’ll try to do.”

Any clothes that are left will be donated to the shelters.

