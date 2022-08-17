New restaurant to open at Wichita Falls Regional Airport

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A new restaurant is coming to the Wichita Falls Regional Airport.

City officials said they are excited for what this restaurant will bring to those flying in and out of the Falls.

The new restaurant is called Suga B’s. Owner and head chef Brandy Belk is actually a Wichita Falls native. While she is super excited to begin her new business, she can’t help but remember the grind she went through to get where she is today.

“It has been a crazy ride,” Belk said. “I started out years ago making plates in my kitchen, selling food by texting people and putting it on Facebook like ‘hey, I am selling this.’”

From home cooking, to working at Sheppard Air Force Base and Midwestern State University, Belk is ready to showcase her skills at the Wichita Falls Regional Airport.

“Everybody likes chicken and waffles but I plan to bring chicken and waffles to a level that you have never had before,” Belk said.

City officials said this will be a good addition to the airport as it will be the only spot for flyers to grab some food before their flights.

“What this does is give them an opportunity to grab a breakfast snack this early in the morning, a cup of coffee or an iced tea,” John Burrus, City of Wichita Falls director of transportation, said.

But Belk will be doing much more than that.

“From southern food, to Creole food, to Mexican food, I like to eat sushi so I am doing it all,” Belk said. “I am a pastry chef also so we are going to have pastries out here. We are going to have honey themes because we are Suga B’s, so we are going to have some signature dishes that incorporate honey, some signature drinks that incorporate honey.”

She said she never imagined she would have her own restaurant and wants to thank the city for this opportunity.

“I get choked up even thinking about it because it is something that I would have never thought of,” Belk said. “Just for me, it is a humble beginning to start in my hometown and be able to be here right now actually saying I have a restaurant space, I have something to do and it is an overwhelming feeling.”

Burrus said each of the last two restaurants that have been at the airport have had great success after and he hopes it will be the same for Belk.

“My goal for chef Belk and Suga B’s is that in three years she is doing so well that she is looking at maybe moving downtown and opening up a bigger operation that is more centralized,” Burrus said. “On the other hand, if she wants to stay here and is doing so well than that works too and we will be happy about that.”

Belk is also looking to expand her services to the less fortunate because she has been in a position where she didn’t know where her next meal would come from, and she wants to eliminate that in our community as much as she can.

“I also want to be able to give back to people that are less fortunate,” Belk said. “There are so many people out here that don’t have a hot meal. I want to get a food truck one day and just drive around Wichita Falls, pull up and let people come eat for free.”

Belk has big plans for her career. While she is starting her next chapter at the Wichita Falls Regional Airport, she won’t put any limitations on how her story will end.

“It’s limitless,” Belk said. “Why limit yourself to say I want to do this and that because no matter what you set your mind to, if you do it you are going to succeed. Suga B’s is going to start here but it is going to be a worldwide name. People are going to hear about it all over the place.”

Belk is currently getting her space ready and getting all the supplies she needs before she opens. She expects to have her grand opening in about six weeks and hopes everyone comes and enjoys Suga B’s.

