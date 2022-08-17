Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

TxDOT launches anti-drunk driving campaign

The campaign emphasizes the importance of making smart decisions, like ordering a rideshare...
The campaign emphasizes the importance of making smart decisions, like ordering a rideshare service.(KAUZ)
By Cassidy Diamond
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - With the Labor Day holiday coming up, state officials are reminding those celebrating to think ahead before getting behind the wheel.

The Texas Department of Transportation is launching their anti-drunk driving campaign as part of their mission to prevent Texans from drinking and driving. It emphasizes the importance of making smart decisions, like ordering a rideshare service.

“Maybe instead of getting that last round of drinks, to use that money towards ride-share because at the end of the day, their life is so valuable,” Azeza Salama, with Mothers Against Drunk Driving, said. “It’s great to have a good time, but it is so important to be responsible when doing so because then it affects the lives of their family, their friends, the community and we just need to help support each other and make sure that we are making rational decisions.”

Last year, Texas saw more than 25,000 alcohol-related traffic crashes, resulting in over 1,000 deaths.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened in the 2700 block of Central Freeway.
One injured in wreck on Central Freeway
A Honda and Jeep reportedly collided head-on.
Texas DPS identifies second Clay County crash victim
A Honda and Jeep reportedly collided head-on.
One identified in deadly Clay County crash
Tim Caine suffered a broken collarbone, scapula and ribs, along with a collapsed lung, in the...
Wife learns of husband’s motorcycle crash instantly with app
The Sandusky Police Department reports two 32-year-olds have been arrested on public indecency...
Police: 32-year-old man, woman arrested for having sex on amusement park ride

Latest News

DPS launches iWatch Texas at the direction of Governor Greg Abbott. (Source: KAUZ)
Gov. Abbott relaunches iWatchTexas program
Backdoor Theatre presents The Great American Trailer Park Musical
Backdoor Theatre presents The Great American Trailer Park Musical
Big Brothers Big Sisters in need of volunteers
Big Brothers Big Sisters in need of volunteers
Wichita Falls Leopards visit MSU Texas
Wichita Falls Leopards visit MSU Texas