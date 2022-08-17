TxDOT launches anti-drunk driving campaign

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - With the Labor Day holiday coming up, state officials are reminding those celebrating to think ahead before getting behind the wheel.

The Texas Department of Transportation is launching their anti-drunk driving campaign as part of their mission to prevent Texans from drinking and driving. It emphasizes the importance of making smart decisions, like ordering a rideshare service.

“Maybe instead of getting that last round of drinks, to use that money towards ride-share because at the end of the day, their life is so valuable,” Azeza Salama, with Mothers Against Drunk Driving, said. “It’s great to have a good time, but it is so important to be responsible when doing so because then it affects the lives of their family, their friends, the community and we just need to help support each other and make sure that we are making rational decisions.”

Last year, Texas saw more than 25,000 alcohol-related traffic crashes, resulting in over 1,000 deaths.

