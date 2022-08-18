Celebrating 100 years with MSU Texas: Move-in Day

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - News Channel 6 is celebrating a century with Midwestern State University, and we’re continuing our tribute to the university’s past, present and future with move-in day.

It’s a day full of lots of boxes, excitement and emotions. It was meant to help students transition onto campus smoothly, and it all comes through the hard work of the move-in team.

“Making a warm welcome for them, making them feel at home and kind of easing that stress of having to carry all of that stuff up to their room,” Andrew Gentile, Legacy Hall RA and MSU Texas student, said.

As students of different backgrounds get acclimated to campus, they’re all sharing the same feeling.

“Kind of nervous. I don’t really know what to expect being a first year college student and my family, it’s kind of rough for me right now,” Brian Avery, MSU Texas student, said. “I’m just nervous all over the place, I don’t really know what to expect from it.”

“I feel excited, pretty anxious,” Asian Mayo, MSU Texas student, said. “I got a new roommate last minute so getting ready to meet her, it’s going to be exciting.”

“I’m definitely nervous but really am excited to like experience new things, get out of my comfort zone, be more independent and learn more,” Zoe Stark, MSU Texas student, said.

“It just feels weird. It’s something I haven’t done before at all, it doesn’t feel like school,” Jaqualin Flowers, MSU Texas student, said.

Nervousness aside, the students are ready to get the ball rolling and kickstart, or continue, their college careers at MSU Texas.

“When I came here to meet the campus and I met the staff, they were all so nice and I could really tell that they’re actually here for education, to really help and guide you and direct you in the path that you desire to take,” Avery said. “I just felt really welcomed here.”

“I’m looking forward to the games, getting to know people, all the events, of course classes and all that good stuff,” Mayo said.

“I’m going to be very involved in this school,” Avery said. “That’s how I was in high school, that’s how I am just as an individual. I have to be broken out of my shell. College is a whole different realm, whole different ballgame than high school and stuff like that.”

“I’m excited for it all,” Gentile said. “I’m really excited to meet all of my new residents. It’s fun stuff.”

