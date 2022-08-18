Four indicted for murder of Zachary Wood

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita County jury indicted Thursday four people suspected in the murder of Zachary Wood.

Ashley Esselborn, William Bell, Ronnie Lang and Payton Collier were all indicted for the murder.

The Wichita Falls Police Department said Wood was living on Brown St. with Collier and two other roommates at the time of his death. Wood’s body was found on May 21 at around noon, when police responded to a check welfare call and found a “ransacked” house with “evidence of a massive bloodletting event that occurred, in multiple rooms,” according to an affidavit.

Collier, Lang and Bell all confessed to their involvement in the assault and homicide of Wood, according to WFPD.

Police say Esselborn reportedly did not take part in the assault, but did cheer it on, yelling about missing items such as drugs and money.

She allegedly left the scene and later returned to grab items and discard bloody items, according to police. A witness reportedly told a detective that they overheard Esselborn brag about not going to jail and that she did take part in the assault.

In July, a judge lowered Esselborn’s bond from $1 million to $100,000, and also lowered Bell’s bond from $1 million to $200,000, according to court documents. Lang and Collier’s bonds remain at $1 million apiece.

