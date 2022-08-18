Email City Guide
Hooters to host truck, motorcycle show for autism awareness

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Hooters in Wichita Falls is hosting a bike and truck show benefitting Wichita Falls Autism Awareness on Sunday, Aug. 21.

Ride in for Kids” is happening from 3-7 p.m. Participants can register their bikes and trucks for a fee of $20 from 1-3 p.m. to be judged in several categories.

The restaurant will raise money for the children’s charity and also backpack donations for local schools.

“It’s really satisfying to help in general, but when we can help local families, it’s even more rewarding,” Kara Watson, Hooters general manager, said. “That’s what we’re trying to do, make it known that we’re here to help. The guys and the ladies in town with their cars, trucks, bikes, motorcycles, are all very much involved and want to be a part of it, so all of them are always like can we come, can we come? We want everybody here.”

Prize categories include the following:

  • Best paint
  • Best rims
  • Highest handlebars
  • Best bagger
  • Best sport bike
  • Best 4WD
  • Best cruiser
  • Cleanest bike
  • Most chrome
  • Highest lift
  • Loudest pipes
  • Most creative
  • Best Club Participation
  • Hooters Girls pick

All the fun is for a good cause.

