Hooters to host truck, motorcycle show for autism awareness

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Hooters in Wichita Falls is hosting a bike and truck show benefitting Wichita Falls Autism Awareness on Sunday, Aug. 21.

“Ride in for Kids” is happening from 3-7 p.m. Participants can register their bikes and trucks for a fee of $20 from 1-3 p.m. to be judged in several categories.

The restaurant will raise money for the children’s charity and also backpack donations for local schools.

“It’s really satisfying to help in general, but when we can help local families, it’s even more rewarding,” Kara Watson, Hooters general manager, said. “That’s what we’re trying to do, make it known that we’re here to help. The guys and the ladies in town with their cars, trucks, bikes, motorcycles, are all very much involved and want to be a part of it, so all of them are always like can we come, can we come? We want everybody here.”

Prize categories include the following:

Best paint

Best rims

Highest handlebars

Best bagger

Best sport bike

Best 4WD

Best cruiser

Cleanest bike

Most chrome

Highest lift

Loudest pipes

Most creative

Best Club Participation

Hooters Girls pick

All the fun is for a good cause.

