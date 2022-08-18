Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Lightning hits SUV full of on-duty detectives

The lightning bolt left behind two holes in the driver's side roof and fried the electrical...
The lightning bolt left behind two holes in the driver's side roof and fried the electrical system.(Department of Public Safety)
By David Baker and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) – Three on-duty detectives with the Arizona Department of Public Safety had a scare over the weekend.

According to the department, lighting struck their SUV as they were driving on the interstate toward Phoenix.

The on-duty detectives said they felt a shock and experienced tingling sensations, but none of them were seriously hurt, DPS said.

Their Dodge Durango, on the other hand, wasn’t so lucky.

The lightning bolt left behind two holes in the driver’s side roof and fried the electrical system.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man in San Jose, California, said his property next to a busy intersection has been hit by...
Cars have crashed into homeowner’s property about 23 times, he says
A Honda and Jeep reportedly collided head-on.
Texas DPS identifies second Clay County crash victim
new restaurant at WF airport
New restaurant to open at Wichita Falls Regional Airport
The crash happened in the 2700 block of Central Freeway.
One injured in wreck on Central Freeway
seymour tx
Nonprofit renovating oldest standing building in Seymour

Latest News

Hooters to host truck, motorcycle show for autism awareness
Hooters to host truck, motorcycle show for autism awareness
Holliday ISD speaks on safety for first day of school
Holliday ISD speaks on safety for first day of school
Preseason Previews: Windthorst Trojans
Preseason Previews: Windthorst Trojans
Preseason Previews: Archer City Wildcats
Preseason Previews: Archer City Wildcats
The Bureau of Land Management is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an...
5 wild horses found shot, killed in Nevada