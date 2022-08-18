Man arrested for sexual assault of Wichita Falls teen

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A man from Clyde, Texas was arrested on Tuesday after allegedly sexually assaulting a 16-year-old in Wichita Falls.

36-year-old Joshua Samuels Gravens was arrested on charges of sexually assaulting a child on Aug. 16.

The victim’s father reportedly told police he discovered Gravens in his 16-year-old’s bedroom after being woken up by a noise at around 4:30 a.m. on Aug. 16. Gravens escaped naked through a window as the victim’s father retrieved a firearm from his own room, according to an arrest warrant.

Court documents state the 16-year-old victim met Gravens on Snapchat, where he told them he was 25. Gravens allegedly traveled to Wichita Falls from the Dallas/Fort Worth area to meet the victim, entering their home through the bedroom window.

During a forensic interview, the victim allegedly said Gravens drove a small blue car. Both of the victim’s parents said they had seen a blue car when searching for their child, according to court documents, and the mother said she had seen an older white man in the driver’s seat. She reportedly identified Gravens from a photo lineup as the man she had seen.

Gravens was arrested on Tuesday evening in Denton County. He remains in the Wichita County Jail with a bond of $150,000.

Following his arrest, the Wichita Falls Police Department issued a press release encouraging parents to monitor and have conversations with their children about internet safety.

