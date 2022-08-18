Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Man indicted for murder of Wichita Falls teen

17-year-old Isaiah Rey Sims.
17-year-old Isaiah Rey Sims.(Wichita County Jail)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls man was indicted Thursday in connection with a shooting that left a 15-year-old dead in June of 2022.

17-year-old Isaiah Rey Sims was indicted for the murder of 15-year-old Andrew Gable. Officers had also arrested an unidentified 16-year-old suspect in connection with the murder.

READ: Friends and family remember Andrew Gable

Court documents state Gable and two women met the two suspects at 23rd and Grace streets for a drug deal. The situation reportedly turned into a robbery after the 16-year-old suspect allegedly pulled a gun out and pointed it at the Gable.

According to court documents, the 16-year-old yelled at Gable and then shot at him, hitting him at least twice. The suspects then reportedly left the scene and Gable was later pronounced dead at the United Regional ER.

Sims remains jailed on a $1.5 million bond.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man in San Jose, California, said his property next to a busy intersection has been hit by...
Cars have crashed into homeowner’s property about 23 times, he says
A Honda and Jeep reportedly collided head-on.
Texas DPS identifies second Clay County crash victim
22-year-old Marysol Espinoza was killed in a crash early Thursday morning.
OHP identifies victim in deadly Cotton Co. crash
new restaurant at WF airport
New restaurant to open at Wichita Falls Regional Airport
seymour tx
Nonprofit renovating oldest standing building in Seymour

Latest News

The mental health of farmers in Texoma
The mental health of farmers in Texoma
36-year-old Joshua Samuels Gravens.
Man arrested for sexual assault of Wichita Falls teen
20-year-old Paul Chandler.
Wichita Falls man indicted for murder of pregnant 19-year-old
Ronnie Lang, William Bell, Payton Collier and Ashley Esselborn.
Four indicted for murder of Zachary Wood