Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Netflix debuts trailer for new ‘Addams Family’ series ‘Wednesday’

The trailer for "Wednesday,” starring the goth-like teenage daughter of Morticia and Gomez Addams, was just released. (Source: Netflix)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Addams family is back, thanks to a new Netflix series by director Tim Burton.

The trailer for “Wednesday,” starring the goth-like teenage daughter of Morticia and Gomez Addams, was just released.

It shows Wednesday Addams attending a school called Nevermore Academy, where she uses her psychic abilities to stir up some trouble.

The role of Wednesday is played by “You” star Jenna Ortega. The show also stars Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia and Luis Guzmán as Gomez.

Christina Ricci, who played Wednesday in the 1990′s “Addams Family” films, is also set to appear in the series.

The series features eight episodes and will be released in the fall.

Copyright 2022 CNN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man in San Jose, California, said his property next to a busy intersection has been hit by...
Cars have crashed into homeowner’s property about 23 times, he says
A Honda and Jeep reportedly collided head-on.
Texas DPS identifies second Clay County crash victim
new restaurant at WF airport
New restaurant to open at Wichita Falls Regional Airport
The crash happened in the 2700 block of Central Freeway.
One injured in wreck on Central Freeway
seymour tx
Nonprofit renovating oldest standing building in Seymour

Latest News

Hooters to host truck, motorcycle show for autism awareness
Hooters to host truck, motorcycle show for autism awareness
Holliday ISD speaks on safety for first day of school
Holliday ISD speaks on safety for first day of school
Preseason Previews: Windthorst Trojans
Preseason Previews: Windthorst Trojans
Preseason Previews: Archer City Wildcats
Preseason Previews: Archer City Wildcats
The Bureau of Land Management is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an...
5 wild horses found shot, killed in Nevada